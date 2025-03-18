African PE firm Alterra Capital gets offshore LP for $400-mn fund

Alterra Capital Partners, an Africa-focused private equity firm that backs high-growth companies, has got on board an overseas limited partner for its mid-cap pan-African fund. The Johannesburg-based PE firm, formed in 2020 by former members of the Carlyle Africa team, has secured a commitment for its Alterra Africa Accelerator Fund (AAA ......