African PE firm Alterra Capital gets offshore LP for $400-mn fund
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • African PE firm Alterra Capital gets offshore LP for $400-mn fund

African PE firm Alterra Capital gets offshore LP for $400-mn fund

By Dilasha Seth

  • 18 Mar 2025
Premium
African PE firm Alterra Capital gets offshore LP for $400-mn fund

Alterra Capital Partners, an Africa-focused private equity firm that backs high-growth companies, has got on board an overseas limited partner for its mid-cap pan-African fund.  The Johannesburg-based PE firm, formed in 2020 by former members of the Carlyle Africa team, has secured a commitment for its Alterra Africa Accelerator Fund (AAA ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Saudi pension fund's investment arm Hassana acquires stake in bottled water firm

Finance

Saudi pension fund's investment arm Hassana acquires stake in bottled water firm

LIC hopes to decide on health insurer stake buy by March-end: CEO

Finance

LIC hopes to decide on health insurer stake buy by March-end: CEO

Premium
Venturi Partners rolls out second fund to invest in India, Southeast Asia

Finance

Venturi Partners rolls out second fund to invest in India, Southeast Asia

Allianz to exit insurance JVs with Bajaj Finserv, explore new opportunities

Finance

Allianz to exit insurance JVs with Bajaj Finserv, explore new opportunities

Pro
Warburg-controlled Vistaar bringing four PE firms on board as valuation jumps

Finance

Warburg-controlled Vistaar bringing four PE firms on board as valuation jumps

Religare Enterprises seeks governance review, funding from Burman family

Finance

Religare Enterprises seeks governance review, funding from Burman family

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW