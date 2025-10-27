Africa-focussed Helios Investment Partners bags European LP for $750 mn fund

Premium Babatunde Soyoye and Tope Lawani, Managing Partners at Helios

Helios Investment Partners, one of the largest private equity firms in Africa that manages assets worth over $3 billion (around Rs 26,469 crore), is set to get an additional cheque from a European limited partner for its EU gateway strategy for African small and medium enterprises. The London-headquartered PE firm, which ......