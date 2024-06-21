Africa-focused ALCB Fund onboards European DFI
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Africa-focused ALCB Fund onboards European DFI

Africa-focused ALCB Fund onboards European DFI

By Dilasha Seth

  • 21 Jun 2024
Premium
Africa-focused ALCB Fund onboards European DFI

ALCB Fund, an Africa-focused debt investment vehicle, is set to secure commitment from a European institutional investor as it plans to issue medium-term-note (MTN) series to back micro, small and medium enterprises in the continent.  The Luxembourg-domiciled fund, which focuses on tier II financial institutions in Africa and finances mostly MSME ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Pro
How Warburg, Kedaara, IFC's bet played out as Avanse seeks over $1.2-bn valuation

Finance

How Warburg, Kedaara, IFC's bet played out as Avanse seeks over $1.2-bn valuation

Pro
LPs slow down fresh commitment, but Indian PE-VC dry powder crosses $80 bn

Finance

LPs slow down fresh commitment, but Indian PE-VC dry powder crosses $80 bn

Premium
Africa-focused ALCB Fund onboards European DFI

Finance

Africa-focused ALCB Fund onboards European DFI

Premium
Bottomline: Piramal-backed Annapurna posts steller FY24 figures, buries ghost of Covid-19

Finance

Bottomline: Piramal-backed Annapurna posts steller FY24 figures, buries ghost of Covid-19

Indian public markets retreat from record highs amid profit booking

Finance

Indian public markets retreat from record highs amid profit booking

Premium
Law firm JSA's Madhurima Mukherjee on IPO trends, growing SEBI vigilance and more

Finance

Law firm JSA's Madhurima Mukherjee on IPO trends, growing SEBI vigilance and more

Advertisement