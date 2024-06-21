Africa-focused ALCB Fund onboards European DFI

Premium
ALCB Fund, an Africa-focused debt investment vehicle, is set to secure commitment from a European institutional investor as it plans to issue medium-term-note (MTN) series to back micro, small and medium enterprises in the continent. The Luxembourg-domiciled fund, which focuses on tier II financial institutions in Africa and finances mostly MSME ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.