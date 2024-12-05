Affirma Capital moves to score another India exit

Premium
Emerging markets-focused private equity firm Affirma Capital is looking to make an exit from another India portfolio company even as it chases limited partners to raise its first fund specifically to invest in the South Asian nation. Affirma Capital, a spinout from Standard Chartered Private Equity that is now on course ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.