Affirma Capital lines up another exit from India portfolio

Pro Udai Dhawan, Founding Partner, Head of India, Affirma Capital

Emerging markets-focused private equity firm Affirma Capital has lined up another exit from its India portfolio, as it looks to return capital to its limited partners and raise its first fund specifically to invest in the South Asian nation. Singapore-based Affirma, created in December 2018 when Standard Chartered Bank spun out its PE business, intends to harvest Rs ......