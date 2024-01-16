Advisory firm Impact Infracap to build investment platform for packaging

Premium Sharat Goyal, CEO, Impact Infracap

Impact Infracap, a boutique advisory firm that helps private equity firms to invest in the infrastructure sector in India, has created a platform dedicated to industrial packaging as it hopes the segment will become a lucrative area of investment for climate and impact-focussed funds. The advisory firm, headed by Sharat Goyal, former head of AMP ......