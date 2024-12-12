Advent, TPG-backed KreditBee plans $150 mn pre-IPO round
Advent, TPG-backed KreditBee plans $150 mn pre-IPO round

By Ajay Ramanathan

  • 12 Dec 2024
Madhusudan Ekambaram, co-founder and CEO, KreditBee

Lending startup KreditBee, which counts private equity firms Motilal Oswal Alternates, TPG NewQuest and Advent International as its investors, is planning to raise over $150 million (about Rs 1,270 crore) in a new round of funding, a top executive told VCCircle.  The planned round next round could be its final fundraising ......

