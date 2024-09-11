Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC cuts maiden realty fund’s size, rolls out new vehicle
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Infrastructure
  • Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC cuts maiden realty fund’s size, rolls out new vehicle

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC cuts maiden realty fund’s size, rolls out new vehicle

By Priyal Mahtta

  • 11 Sep 2024
Premium
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC cuts maiden realty fund’s size, rolls out new vehicle
Credit: 123RF.com

Mumbai-based Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company has fully deployed its maiden real estate fund after cutting the vehicle’s size and has started raising a successor alternative investment vehicle, VCCircle has gathered.  The asset manager launched its maiden real estate vehicle, Aditya Birla Real Estate Credit Opportunities Fund, in 2022. ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC cuts maiden realty fund's size, rolls out new vehicle

Infrastructure

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC cuts maiden realty fund's size, rolls out new vehicle

Premium
Gulf Capital partially exits bolt-on acquisition after eight years

Infrastructure

Gulf Capital partially exits bolt-on acquisition after eight years

Carlyle Aviation to write off $40 mn of SpiceJet's lease arrears

Infrastructure

Carlyle Aviation to write off $40 mn of SpiceJet's lease arrears

Premium
ICICI Venture-backed Prayagraj Power plans over $700 mn expansion

Infrastructure

ICICI Venture-backed Prayagraj Power plans over $700 mn expansion

Premium
Peek inside ex-Motilal exec Mittal-floated credit fund's dual asset deployment strategy

Infrastructure

Peek inside ex-Motilal exec Mittal-floated credit fund's dual asset deployment strategy

GMR Airports raises stake in Delhi airport to 74% as Germany's Fraport exits

Infrastructure

GMR Airports raises stake in Delhi airport to 74% as Germany's Fraport exits

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW