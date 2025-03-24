Aditya Birla Finance to raise $150 mn in funding
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Aditya Birla Finance to raise $150 mn in funding

Aditya Birla Finance to raise $150 mn in funding

By Ajay Ramanathan

  • 24 Mar 2025
Premium
Aditya Birla Finance to raise $150 mn in funding
Credit: 123RF.com

Aditya Birla Finance is set to raise $150 million (Rs 1,283 crore) in funding to support its lending activities for projects in the renewable energy and e-mobility sectors in India.  A subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital, Aditya Birla Finance offers a range of financial services, including project finance loans, corporate loans, ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

SEBI allows PE funds, stressed assets funds to invest in listed debt securities

Finance

SEBI allows PE funds, stressed assets funds to invest in listed debt securities

SBI Caps appoints new head of equity capital markets business

Finance

SBI Caps appoints new head of equity capital markets business

IndusInd taps Grant Thornton for fraud checks in accounting case

Finance

IndusInd taps Grant Thornton for fraud checks in accounting case

Premium
Exits in India lot easier than in most other developing countries: IFU's CEO

Finance

Exits in India lot easier than in most other developing countries: IFU's CEO

Premium
Deals Digest: Two big-ticket PE, M&A transactions boost momentum

Finance

Deals Digest: Two big-ticket PE, M&A transactions boost momentum

Premium
Inside Adenia Partners' game plan for new PE fund to back small, mid-size firms

Finance

Inside Adenia Partners' game plan for new PE fund to back small, mid-size firms

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW