ADIA bets on Nykaa rival Purplle in flat round

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Purplle, an online retailer of beauty and personal care products, has raised $50-60 million from Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), two people aware of the matter said. The investment is mostly through secondary transactions as some of Purplle’s early investors decided to exit, the people cited above said on condition of ......