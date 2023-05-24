facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News

ADIA bets on Nykaa rival Purplle in flat round

By Sneha Shah

  • 24 May 2023
Premium
ADIA bets on Nykaa rival Purplle in flat round
Credit: 123RF.com

Purplle, an online retailer of beauty and personal care products, has raised $50-60 million from Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), two people aware of the matter said. The investment is mostly through secondary transactions as some of Purplle’s early investors decided to exit, the people cited above said on condition of ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.

Articles

Premium
Temasek lifts exposure to Indian insurance sector with over $100-mn bet

Finance

Temasek lifts exposure to Indian insurance sector with over $100-mn bet

Nykaa's Q4 profit declines 72% even as revenue jumps 34%

Consumer

Nykaa's Q4 profit declines 72% even as revenue jumps 34%

Uber steps up EV push in India with Uber Green

TMT

Uber steps up EV push in India with Uber Green

SEBI tightens reporting requirements for offshore funds

Finance

SEBI tightens reporting requirements for offshore funds

Sensex, Nifty snap 3-day winning streak, financials, metals drag

Finance

Sensex, Nifty snap 3-day winning streak, financials, metals drag

Premium
SBFC Finance snags pre-IPO funding from Singapore investor

Finance

SBFC Finance snags pre-IPO funding from Singapore investor