ADIA-backed IIFL Home Finance taps another offshore investor for capital
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • ADIA-backed IIFL Home Finance taps another offshore investor for capital

ADIA-backed IIFL Home Finance taps another offshore investor for capital

By Ajay Ramanathan

  • 25 Apr 2025
Premium
ADIA-backed IIFL Home Finance taps another offshore investor for capital
Monu Ratra, CEO, IIFL Home Finance

IIFL Home Finance Ltd, a privately held unit of Mumbai-listed IIFL Finance Ltd, is raising fresh capital from an offshore investor as part of efforts to step up lending to low-income households, VCCircle has gathered.  The mortgage lender, in which sovereign wealth fund Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) bought a 20% stake in 2022 for ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Mid-stage VC funding momentum in India back to normal in Q1

Finance

Mid-stage VC funding momentum in India back to normal in Q1

Abu Dhabi's Mubadala and Fortress form $1-bn private credit partnership

Finance

Abu Dhabi's Mubadala and Fortress form $1-bn private credit partnership

Premium
Avendus Capital's Chandra on new fund, why PE multiples may fall and more

Finance

Avendus Capital's Chandra on new fund, why PE multiples may fall and more

Premium
Silicon Road Ventures hires Anthill exec as head of India investments

Finance

Silicon Road Ventures hires Anthill exec as head of India investments

Premium
Orios Venture closes fourth fund below target, onboards key LP

Finance

Orios Venture closes fourth fund below target, onboards key LP

Pro
Yali Capital taps key LP for maiden VC fund to back deep-tech startups

Finance

Yali Capital taps key LP for maiden VC fund to back deep-tech startups

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW