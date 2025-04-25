ADIA-backed IIFL Home Finance taps another offshore investor for capital

Premium Monu Ratra, CEO, IIFL Home Finance

IIFL Home Finance Ltd, a privately held unit of Mumbai-listed IIFL Finance Ltd, is raising fresh capital from an offshore investor as part of efforts to step up lending to low-income households, VCCircle has gathered. The mortgage lender, in which sovereign wealth fund Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) bought a 20% stake in 2022 for ......