Adenia Partners ropes in three LPs to acquire South Africa’s The Courier Guy

Premium Antoine Delaporte, founder and managing partner, Adenia Partners

Adenia Partners, a Mauritius-based private equity firm that focuses on mid-sized businesses across Africa, has fully acquired a South African e-commerce logistics company in partnership with three co-investors. In its second transaction from its latest investment vehicle, Adenia picked up a 100% stake in a Cape Town-based courier services provider, The ......