facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Infrastructure
  • ADB Ventures-backed Smart Joules snags fresh funding from offshore investor

ADB Ventures-backed Smart Joules snags fresh funding from offshore investor

By Aman Rawat

  • 22 Feb 2024
Premium
ADB Ventures-backed Smart Joules snags fresh funding from offshore investor
Arjun Gupta, co-founder and CEO, Smart Joules

Energy efficiency company Smart Joules, backed by Raintree Family Office; Asian Development Bank&#39;s venture arm, ADB Ventures; early-stage venture fund Sangam Ventures and capital advisory firm cKinetics Accelerator, among others, has raised fresh capital from a European development finance institution. After raising Rs 36 crore in a Series A round in ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
ADB Ventures-backed Smart Joules snags fresh funding from offshore investor

Infrastructure

ADB Ventures-backed Smart Joules snags fresh funding from offshore investor

Premium
Cleantech startup Ecozen huddles for funds, eyes fattest cheque yet

Infrastructure

Cleantech startup Ecozen huddles for funds, eyes fattest cheque yet

Premium
Mubadala-backed Investcorp set to float another India real estate fund

Infrastructure

Mubadala-backed Investcorp set to float another India real estate fund

SpiceJet's Ajay Singh submits bid for GoFirst

Infrastructure

SpiceJet's Ajay Singh submits bid for GoFirst

Premium
Neev Fund-backed Blue Planet buys Mahindra Partners' portfolio firm

Infrastructure

Neev Fund-backed Blue Planet buys Mahindra Partners' portfolio firm

Premium
Brookfield harvests $800 mn more from India infrastructure portfolio

Infrastructure

Brookfield harvests $800 mn more from India infrastructure portfolio

Advertisement