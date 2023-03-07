facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

Adani repays over $900 mn of stock-backed debt ahead of schedule

By Reuters

  • 07 Mar 2023
Adani repays over $900 mn of stock-backed debt ahead of schedule
Credit: 123RF.com

Embattled Indian conglomerate Adani said on Tuesday it prepaid share-backed financing of 73.74 billion rupees ($901.16 million), as part of its promoters' commitment to cut overall leverage backed by shares of the Group's listed companies.

The billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Group has been looking to ease concerns about its credit profile after a U.S.-based short seller noted high debt and alleged improper use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation, which Adani denied.

Promoters of the group's flagship firm, Adani Enterprises will release 31 million shares, or a 4% stake, while Adani Ports' promoters will release 155 million shares, or an 11.8% stake, the group said in a statement.

Advertisement

Promoters of Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission will release 1.2% and 4.5% stakes in the respective companies.

In a similar move, the group in February pre-paid $1.11 billion. With Tuesday's repayment, the group has so far repaid around $2.02 billion of share-backed financing, it said.

Advertisement
AdaniGautam Adanipre paymentloan paymentHindenburgshort seller

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Women's Day Special: Battle against 'The Great Breakup'

Opinion

Women's Day Special: Battle against 'The Great Breakup'

NCLT approves Suraksha's bid in Jaypee Infra insolvency case

Infrastructure

NCLT approves Suraksha's bid in Jaypee Infra insolvency case

Premium
VC-backed Power Gummies set to raise debt, equity funding for expansion

Consumer

VC-backed Power Gummies set to raise debt, equity funding for expansion

Caspian's debt arm disburses one-third of total FY22 funding to women-led startups

Finance

Caspian's debt arm disburses one-third of total FY22 funding to women-led startups

Premium
Philippines hard-discount retailer DALI Stores adds another investor to cap table

Consumer

Philippines hard-discount retailer DALI Stores adds another investor to cap table

Premium
Biocon spinout Bicara Therapeutics snags $108 mn in Series B round

Healthcare

Biocon spinout Bicara Therapeutics snags $108 mn in Series B round

Advertisement