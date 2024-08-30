Adani Ports to buy majority stake in Astro Offshore for $185 mn
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

Adani Ports to buy majority stake in Astro Offshore for $185 mn

By Reuters

  • 30 Aug 2024
Adani Ports to buy majority stake in Astro Offshore for $185 mn
Gautam Adani, chairman, Adani Group

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone said on Friday it will buy a majority stake in an offshore support vessel operator for $185 million, expanding its fleet and diversifying beyond port operations.

Astro Offshore, in which Adani Ports will buy an 80% stake, owns a fleet of 26 vessels including barges and workboats, counting miner NMDC and construction bellwether Larsen and Toubro as its customers.

"Astro will add... to our current fleet of 142 tugs and dredgers... (and) the acquisition will also give us access to an impressive roster of tier-1 customers," Adani Ports CEO Ashwani Gupta said in a statement.

Advertisement

The deal comes as India's largest private port operator aims to grow its presence beyond its mainstay port operations to maintain its sector lead against smaller rivals JSW Infrastructure and Gujarat Pipavav .

The acquisition is expected to close within a month with no requirement of regulatory approvals, Adani Ports added.

Advertisement
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone LtdGautam Adani

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Adani Ports to buy majority stake in Astro Offshore for $185 mn

Infrastructure

Adani Ports to buy majority stake in Astro Offshore for $185 mn

Singapore Airlines gets FDI approval for Air India-Vistara merger

Infrastructure

Singapore Airlines gets FDI approval for Air India-Vistara merger

ASK Property Fund exits maiden bet from co-investment platform

Infrastructure

ASK Property Fund exits maiden bet from co-investment platform

Premium
Kacholia, other HNIs investing nearly $20 mn in energy services firm

Infrastructure

Kacholia, other HNIs investing nearly $20 mn in energy services firm

Premium
South African PE Sanari Capital set to acquire power generation products maker

Infrastructure

South African PE Sanari Capital set to acquire power generation products maker

The Hive Hostels secures $1.4 mn in pre-IPO fundraise

Infrastructure

The Hive Hostels secures $1.4 mn in pre-IPO fundraise

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW