Actis ramps up India roads portfolio with $92-mn deal

Premium Credit: Pexels

The UK-based private equity firm Actis, part of American growth investor General Atlantic, has stitched a deal to acquire an 89-km highway project for Rs 775 crore ($92.3 million) to ramp up its India roads portfolio. The acquisition, which is expected to be completed over the next 15 months, will see ......