Accenture to boost SAP capabilities in the UK with latest buy

Irish technology giant Accenture has acquired independent SAP partner Edenhouse for an undisclosed amount.

The UK firm marks Accenture’s fourth acquisition in February. Earlier this month, it bought Oakland, California-based change management consulting firm Future State, Tokyo-based cloud ecommerce solutions provider Businet System and cloud engineering solutions provider Imaginea.

Edenhouse, founded in 2008, deals with the support, implementation and hosting of SAP products and services to mid-sized businesses for on-premise or cloud-based solutions.

“The global pandemic has increased demand for SAP’s cloud-based solutions and the additional skills we now have access to will enable us to rapidly meet the needs of our clients,” John Erik Ellingsen, intelligent platform services lead for UK and Ireland at Accenture, said.

Accenture said that the buy will help scale its capabilities in the UK to address the increased demand for SAP’s cloud-based solutions. As part of the deal, 220 Edenhouse employees will join Accenture’s UK SAP business group, a statement said.

“The partnership will broaden the depth of our SAP capabilities to serve our large and mid-sized clients on their next phase of growth and transformation,” Mukul Dixit, SAP business group lead for UK and Ireland at Accenture, said.

Accenture last made a SAP partner acquisition in October 2020. It bought New Zealand SAP solutions company Zag to boost its digital transformation capabilities for clients in Australia and New Zealand.

It also recently announced a VMWare business group, in partnership with the cloud software firm, to help enterprises accelerate cloud adoption and build applications faster.