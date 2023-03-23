Aavishkaar Capital taps another LP for $200-mn fund

Premium
Aavishkaar Capital, the impact investing arm of Aavishkaar Group, is set to receive another cheque from a limited partner for its sixth India-focused fund that aims to raise up to $200 million. Aavishkaar, which counts sovereign wealth funds, development financial institutions, corporate houses and family offices across Asia and Europe ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.