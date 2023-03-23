facebook-page-view
  Aavishkaar Capital taps another LP for $200-mn fund

Aavishkaar Capital taps another LP for $200-mn fund

By Anuj Suvarna

  • 23 Mar 2023
Aavishkaar Capital taps another LP for $200-mn fund
Credit: 123RF.com

Aavishkaar Capital, the impact investing arm of Aavishkaar Group, is set to receive another cheque from a limited partner for its sixth India-focused fund that aims to raise up to $200 million.   Aavishkaar, which counts sovereign wealth funds, development financial institutions, corporate houses and family offices across Asia and Europe ......

