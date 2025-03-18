A91 Partners looks to pick up stake in value fashion retailer
A91 Partners looks to pick up stake in value fashion retailer

A91 Partners looks to pick up stake in value fashion retailer
Credit: 123RF.com

Growth-stage investment firm A91 Partners, which is currently raising a new venture capital fund that could increase its total assets under management to over $1.5 billion (Rs 12,900 crore), is in discussions to acquire a stake in a private equity-backed value fashion retailer, at least three people familiar with the ......

