9Unicorns’ ProStar: Exclusive Fundraising Fastrack for Growth-Stage Companies

India’s leading early-stage accelerator 9Unicorns announced the launch of ProStar- an exclusive three-part event, in association with JM Financial

In a highly exclusive, one-of-its-kind fundraising event called ProStar, growth-stage portfolio startups and companies from Venture Catalysts++ and 9Unicorns will get a chance to raise $25 million - $100 million from Indian and global large Private Equity and Venture Capital funds, 9Unicorns announced today. The activity is the three-phased event happening in Bengaluru, Singapore and the United States.

The first event will be held on 1st-2nd August at Bengaluru in association with “Digital & Tech Investment Banking” team of JM Financial and is for growth-stage companies and senior investment team members from the Private Equity and growth-stage Venture Capital funds. The event will feature back-to-back pre-scheduled focussed fundraise meetings for two days straight.

Advertisement

In the past, 9Unicorns has delivered D-Day, the most successful event to raise $3M to $10M for Series A stage portfolio companies. Following the success of D Day, 9Unicorns is on a mission to create a fundraising platform for growth stage companies. Overtime, Venture Catalysts group has created 100+ Soonicorns, and the ProStar will act as a stimulus to set these Soonicorns to successfully enter their Unicorn stages.

Dr. Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, Founder & MD, 9Unicorns & Venture Catalysts++ said, “Over the years, we at Venture Catalysts++ and 9Unicorns have fueled conviction with the right capital and connections. We’ve hand-held early stage founders to establish businesses and scale them into profitable ventures. Through ProStar, we’re now focussed at helping 15+ of our growth-stage startups raise strategic investments. ProStar is enabling a support ecosystem & platform for growth-stage companies to raise capital from global investors. With ProStar, we aim to create an exclusive network of big PE & VC Firms making big-ticket investments in demonstrated successful startups”.

Ankit Jain, Partner at 9Unicorns Accelerator Fund said, “As India is becoming an epicenter for the venture ecosystem, creating fundraising platforms like ProStar for growth stage companies will further strengthen the access for global investors to access India opportunities. India has seen good action in the early stage of the venture ecosystem, ProStar will play a pivotal role in creating more action & active deal closures in the growth stage.’

Advertisement

Abhishek Bhagat, Managing Director, Digital & Technology Investment Banking at JM Financial said, “Growth-stage startups are the real proxy for development of the venture ecosystem of the country. Our association with 9Unicorns for ProStar is a crucial step for India venture ecosystem to reinforce confidence among global private equity and venture funds in Indian growth stage opportunities!”

30+ Growth stage funds, marquee private equity funds, sovereign funds & corporate groups are joining ‘ProStar’ in Bangalore.

Brand Solutions is a marketing initiative for sponsored posts. No VCCircle journalist was involved in the creation of this content.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments