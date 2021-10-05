3one4 Capital appoints finance chief Siddarth Pai as ESG officer

Early stage venture capital firm 3one4 Capital on Tuesday announced the appointment of Siddarth Pai as its environmental, social and governance (ESG) officer.

Pai is a founding partner and chief financial officer at 3one4 Capital. As the ESG officer, he will lead the firm’s intentional work in bringing the foundational principles of ESG into its investment and portfolio management routines.

Siddarth is also the youngest executive council member of the Indian Venture Capital Association (IVCA). He is co-chair of the regulatory affairs committee.

“It's a privilege to be the ESG officer of the first VC signatory to the UNPRI. In this dual role of ESG officer and CFO, I believe I can better implement sustainable investing across the organisation due to the quantitative and qualitative impact it has on operations,” Pai said.

“The focus will be on raising awareness and embedding it in the chain of commerce to benefit all stakeholders -- internal, external and regulatory. It also enables me to work with our portfolio companies and help them become the early adopters and champions of ESG,” he added.

3one4 Capital currently oversees a corpus of Rs 800 crore and has built a top-tier portfolio of 70 plus investments across the consumer, enterprise technology, fintech, digital media, and deep-tech landscape.

Its portfolio companies include Licious, Open, DarwinBox, Jupiter, Betterplace, Koo, Dozee, and Breathe Well-Being.

The firm, founded by Pranav Pai and Siddarth Pai, has continuously attracted top-tier global and Indian investors as limited partners (LPs).