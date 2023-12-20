15-Year-Old Disrupts approach to Innovation Empowering GenZ across 150 Countries

15-Year-Old Aaryaman disrupts approach to Innovation Empowering GenZ across 150 Countries

It’s great to see how India’s youth brew ideas and have the capability to put it to execution. One such talk worthy effort comes from Aaryaman Maheshwari whose entrepreneurial spirit took root at the tender age of 7 when he ventured into e-commerce by selling toys to school kids in the US. After stepping on the stone of moderate success Aaryaman felt the need for an avenue for Gen Z to get structured enablement for their ideas. His parent’s return to India brought him to the country where he laid the foundation for BuilderGroop - A community that empowers GenZ to catalyze positive change by bringing their innovations to life!

Aaryaman’s desire was to support, guide, and empower fellow young builders and innovators; increasing their chance of success. Since its inception, BuilderGroop has made a profound impact by empowering 15000+ GenZ from more than 150 countries to dream, build and transform their ideas into tangible realities.

BuilderGroop today is a thriving community of Gen Z builders, celebrating a cascade of successes. With numerous projects coming to fruition, from tech startups to impactful social initiatives, the community has developed several innovative products and services. Boasting exponential growth, BuilderGroop sees active participation from enthusiastic members worldwide, contributing to vibrant discussions and collaborative projects.

Advertisement

The community serves as a hub for mentorship, not only providing valuable guidance to refine and validate ideas for success but also inspiring its members through educational podcasts and the "Builder Book" playbook for young entrepreneurs. BuilderGroop has secured $30,000 in grants and reinvested the funds to support initiatives in technology development and community growth. The community's self-sustaining ethos is fueled by community engagement, hackathons, and awards and is a testament to its commitment to enabling Gen Z builders drive positive change globally. Aaryaman, envisions a future where innovation and positive transformation thrive, urging Gen Z to join the mission and shape a brighter tomorrow.

Share article on Leave Your Comments