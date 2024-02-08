facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Zomato posts net profit in Q3, revenue from quick commerce more than doubles

Zomato posts net profit in Q3, revenue from quick commerce more than doubles

By Reuters

  • 08 Feb 2024
Zomato posts net profit in Q3, revenue from quick commerce more than doubles
Credit: VCCircle

Indian food delivery platform Zomato reported a quarterly profit that beat market expectations on Thursday, aided by increased demand during the men's Cricket World Cup and the festive period.

Shares, which had climbed 22% in the December quarter, rose more than 3% after Zomato posted a profit for the third straight quarter.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of 1.38 billion rupees ($16.6 million) for the third quarter ended Dec. 31, beating analysts' estimate of 909.8 million rupees, according to LSEG data. It had reported a net loss of 3.47 billion rupees a year earlier.

Advertisement

Indian consumers ordered in more during the men's Cricket World Cup, which took place between Oct.5 and Nov. 19. This, coupled with the festive season, when Zomato and its Softbank-backed rival Swiggy bring in a lion's share of their yearly sales, helped boost the topline.

Zomato's contribution margin - a key profit metric - expanded to 7.1% from 6.6% in the second quarter due to the introduction of a fee for customers to use the food delivery platform.

Zomato's gross order value (GOV) - the total value of all orders placed - at Blinkit, its grocery delivery business, more than doubled, while its mainstay food delivery business grew 27%for the quarter.

Advertisement

This helped total revenue jump 69% to 32.88 billion rupees.

Zomato, however, said growth in its food delivery segment was below its expectations due to "muted" demand.

The company expects the GOV to increase more than 20% in the coming quarters, it said.

Advertisement
ZomatoBlinkit

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Zomato posts net profit in Q3, revenue from quick commerce more than doubles

TMT

Zomato posts net profit in Q3, revenue from quick commerce more than doubles

Attentive, three more startups raise early funding from Khosla Ventures, Vertex, others

TMT

Attentive, three more startups raise early funding from Khosla Ventures, Vertex, others

Accel-backed Onsitego to acquire Qdigi from Fairfax-controlled Quess Corp

TMT

Accel-backed Onsitego to acquire Qdigi from Fairfax-controlled Quess Corp

Mild recovery in Paytm shares after reports of CEO meeting finance minister, RBI officials

TMT

Mild recovery in Paytm shares after reports of CEO meeting finance minister, RBI officials

MakeMyTrip, Policybazaar warn RBI of slowing investment in fintech sector post Paytm crackdown

Economy

MakeMyTrip, Policybazaar warn RBI of slowing investment in fintech sector post Paytm crackdown

OneVerse snaps up Spartan Poker; earmarks $120 Mn for M&As

TMT

OneVerse snaps up Spartan Poker; earmarks $120 Mn for M&As

Advertisement