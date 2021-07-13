Stay Home. Read Quality News
Loading...
  1. Home
  2. TMT
TMT
By
Zomato prepares IPO windfall for investors of food delivery app
Photo Credit: VCCircle

Even as Zomato's asking valuation in the coming initial public offering (IPO) has become the talk of the town, financial investors...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
Loading...
UPCOMING EVENTS
Loading...