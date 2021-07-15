Zomato IPO booked 1.6 times so far on second day

Food tech unicorn Zomato’s initial public offering opened on Wednesday on the BSE, marking the first ever unicorn IPO from India. The bidding process will last till Friday and involve a total of 719,233,522 shares, of which 129,558,333 shares are being offered to retail individual investors, 388,837,690 shares to qualified institutional buyers, and 194,337,499 shares to non-institutional investors.

The total size of the IPO is about Rs 9,375 crore which includes a fresh share sale worth Rs 9,000 crore. Early investor and Naukri parent Info Edge will sell shares worth Rs 375 crore in the offering

Timeline

03:10 PM

IPO subscribed 1.6 times, retail portion booked 4.3 times

The public issue of Zomato shares has been subscribed 1.6 times so far on the second day of bidding. IPO has received bids for 1,190,114,640 shares against an offer size of 719,233,522 shares, according to stock exchange data.

Retail investor interest is steadily growing with subscriptions to the tune of 4.3 times. Qualified institutional buyers' portion too has been fully booked; it now stands at 1.4 times. Non-institutional investors' subscription stands at 31% and the quota reserved for employees is 26% booked.

12:20 PM

IPO subscribed 1.2 times, retail portion booked 3.6 times

The public issue was subscribed 1.2 times as bidding continues on the second day. The IPO has received bids for 887,358,225 shares against an offer size of 719,233,522 shares, according to stock exchange data.

As of now, retail investor portion has seen 3.6 times subscription, non-institutional investors quota has been covered 18%, the portion reserved for employees is 21% booked, and qualified institutional buyers' subscription remains the same as yesterday at 98%.