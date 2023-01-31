Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath, others back superfood brand Nourish You

(L-R) Rakesh Kilaru, Sowmya Reddy and Krishna Reddy, co-founders at Nourish You

Nutrivative Foods Pvt Ltd, which runs superfood brand Nourish You, has raised $2 million (around Rs 16.37 crore) in a seed funding round.

The fundraise saw participation from a host of investors including Y Janardhana Rao (Triumph Group), Rohit Chennamaneni (Darwinbox), Nikhil Kamath (Zerodha) and Abhinay Bollineni (KIMS Hospitals), among others.

The startup plans to use the fresh capital for research and development, product building, hiring and expansion.

Founded by Sowmya Reddy, Krishna Reddy and Rakesh Kilaru in 2015, Nourish You produces and sells homegrown, organic quinoa and chia seeds. As per the company’s website, it manages around 5000 acres of quinoa and chia farms across Rajasthan, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh.

Along with its retail business in India, the Hyderabad-based startup also exports its products to other geographies such as Singapore, Nepal, Kenya, Dubai, Mongolia, and Maldives.

“The fundraise will help us expand our team, and distribution channels and increase our investment in research and development. It will accelerate growth and cement our position as a brand for Superfoods in India,” said Kilaru.

The food and agritech sector has been gaining substantial investors’ interest for quite some time now.

Last week, VCCircle reported that food and agritech startup WayCool Foods was in initial talks to raise $50-60 million from existing and new investors, as it parallelly plans for a public listing in about two years.

