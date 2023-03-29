Yulu seeing FY24 as turnaround year, sights major expansion

Premium Amit Gupta, founder and chief executive officer, Yulu

Bengaluru-based electric mobility provider, Yulu Bikes Pvt. Ltd, which has garnered interest particularly among e-commerce delivery executives in metro cities including Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai, is expecting to see exponential growth for its electric vehicle (EV) business in the next financial year. The Amit Gupta-led company, which currently has an ......