Y Combinator, Elevation, Peak XV set to hit jackpot in Meesho IPO

Pro Meesho's logo in an illustration | Credit: Reuters/Dado Ruvic

American startup accelerator Y Combinator (YC) and Indian venture capital firms Elevation Capital and Peak XV Partners are among the institutional investors that are set to harvest multi-fold returns on their investment in Meesho Ltd, as the homegrown ecommerce company prepares to float its initial public offering. The Bengaluru-based horizontal ecommerce ......