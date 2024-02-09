Y Combinator-backed Crux, edtech startup ConveGenius raise funding

(From left) Crux founders Prabhat Singh, Himank Jain and Atharva Padhye

Artificial intelligence (AI) startup Crux and edtech startup ConveGenius secured early-stage funding, the companies said on Friday.

Crux has raised $2.6 million (Rs 22 crore) in a seed funding round led by Emergent Ventures, with participation from existing backers Y Combinator and Neon Fund. The round also saw participation from First Cheque and other investors.

The startup is also backed by angel investors like Tej Redkar (SumoLogic), Karthik Ramamoorthy (Zuora), Aayush Phumbra (Chegg) and Krishna Mehra (Meta), among others.

Founded in 2022 by Himank Jain, Atharva Padhye and Prabhat Singh, the startup helps SaaS teams embed AI co-pilots in their product for their customers and customer service teams.

It uses large language models (LLMs) as well as traditional deterministic models, to create a decision-making AI co-pilot for enterprises, which will be aware of your business context, preferences, key performance indicators (KPIs), and macro-trends.

In a blog post, the founders of Crux said it pivoted nearly 15 times before arriving at the platform’s current form.

AI-based edtech startup ConveGenius has raised $1.8 million (Rs 15 crore) in an ongoing funding round from Searce Inc.

It will use the funding to improve its cloud services and accelerate its generative AI development.

Earlier this year, the startup had raised $7 million in a funding round from a host of investors including UBS Optimus Foundation, Mount Judi Ventures along with existing investors Michael & Susan Dell Foundation (MSDF), Bace Capital, Heritas Capital and Gray Matters Capital.

Founded in 2013 by Jairaj Bhattacharya and Shashank Pandey, ConveGenius is an edtech startup that uses AI-based chatbots and adaptive learning platforms to improve the learning experience of students.

