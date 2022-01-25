YCombinator-backed AppX buys website building platform Superpage

Online solutions provider to creators AppX on Tuesday said it has acquired website building platform super.page for an undisclosed amount.

The New-Delhi based company claimed that the buyout will help creators kick off their online businesses in less than 10 minutes. Besides, the creators can also build their mobile applications after launching their websites on Superpage.

The deal comes in the background of AppX recently raising $1.3 million in a round led by YCombinator.

The website super.page was set up in October 2020. Since its inception, over 2,000 creators have already launched their websites on the platform and are monetizing currently on their Superpages via products such as video calls, ebooks and affiliate stores, it said in a statement.

Superpage Founders Vyshnavi Mudumby and Srivatsa Mudumby will be joining AppX after the acquisition and spearhead across company's growth, product and technology divisions.

The company also plans to create products for creators to host and sell on their superpages, such as NFTs (non-fungible tokens), seminars, courses, podcasts and newsletters.

“The creator economy is growing significantly, and this acquisition is one of the many steps that AppX is undertaking to empower them. We were impressed with what the team at Superpage was building and their growth. We are also planning to do more such acquisitions in the near future of companies, that are building exciting products for creators,” said Sameer Sadana, Founder and CEO, AppX.

AppX, launched by Sameer Sadana and Anuj Gupta in January 2020, offers financial aid to its creators so that they can establish their own online business.

AppX has a network of over 3,000 creators who use the solution to commercialise their social media communities and has worked with creators in domains such as edtech, fitness, gaming, and skill development.

The company claimed that the creators and influencers have already earned over $10 million (around Rs 74 crore) using the AppX-built products.