facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Worst not over yet as monthly startup funding sinks to new nine-year low

Worst not over yet as monthly startup funding sinks to new nine-year low

By Anuj Suvarna

  • 05 May 2023
Premium
Worst not over yet as monthly startup funding sinks to new nine-year low

Angel investments and venture capital funding in Indian startups seemed to have stabilized in March, but deal-making activities have since sunk further.  Although startup funding activity held steady in March compared to February, deal volumes dropped to 58 in April, with total funding of $381 million. This is the lowest since April ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.

Articles

Premium
Gulf-focused DFDF gets India exposure via maiden Asian LP bet

Finance

Gulf-focused DFDF gets India exposure via maiden Asian LP bet

Bain Capital nears final close of Asia fund, exceeds initial target

Finance

Bain Capital nears final close of Asia fund, exceeds initial target

Foreign investors buy Indian equities in April on stable macro data, earnings

Finance

Foreign investors buy Indian equities in April on stable macro data, earnings

SEBI to tell brokers, funds to limit use of financial influencers

Finance

SEBI to tell brokers, funds to limit use of financial influencers

Go First, lessors lock horns as bankruptcy hearings begin

Infrastructure

Go First, lessors lock horns as bankruptcy hearings begin

Premium
Worst not over yet as monthly startup funding sinks to new nine-year low

TMT

Worst not over yet as monthly startup funding sinks to new nine-year low