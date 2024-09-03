World Bank raises India growth forecast to 7% for this fiscal year
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Economy
  • World Bank raises India growth forecast to 7% for this fiscal year

World Bank raises India growth forecast to 7% for this fiscal year

By Reuters

  • 03 Sep 2024
World Bank raises India growth forecast to 7% for this fiscal year
An employee moves forging red hot steel inside the ArcVac ForgeCast factory, in Hooghly district of West Bengal. | Credit: Reuters

The World Bank on Tuesday raised its Indian economic growth forecast to 7% for the current fiscal year, from an earlier estimate of 6.6%, helped by government spending on infrastructure.

India's economic growth slowed to 6.7% in April-June as a decline in government spending during national elections weighed, data showed last week.

The Asian nation's central bank expects the economy to grow 7.2% in the fiscal year 2024/25.

Advertisement

India's medium-term economic growth rate will remain strong at an average of 6.7% over the next two fiscal years, the World Bank said, adding it expects private investment to gradually come in and aid consumption recovery.

The main challenges to India's economy include job creation. The urban unemployment rate remains high at an average of 17%, the World Bank said.

Advertisement
World Bank

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

World Bank raises India growth forecast to 7% for this fiscal year

Economy

World Bank raises India growth forecast to 7% for this fiscal year

India's economic growth slows to 6.7% in April-June

Economy

India's economic growth slows to 6.7% in April-June

Reliance boosts Sensex and Nifty to record highs

Economy

Reliance boosts Sensex and Nifty to record highs

Moody's raises India's growth forecast, Fitch affirms credit rating

Economy

Moody's raises India's growth forecast, Fitch affirms credit rating

Rupee ends flat, unable to benefit from rise in Asian peers

Economy

Rupee ends flat, unable to benefit from rise in Asian peers

Sensex, Nifty back near record highs fuelled by IT stocks

Economy

Sensex, Nifty back near record highs fuelled by IT stocks

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW