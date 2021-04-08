Workflow platform Superpro.ai, edtech startup Goseeko raise funding

Superpro.ai, a video communication workflows platform, on Thursday said it has raised $300,000 (Rs 2.22 crore) as part of its seed funding round.

The funding was led by IvyCap Ventures Angel Fund, said Superpro.ai in a statement. Penthalon Ventures, ah! Ventures and existing investor SOSV also participated in the round, it added.

Superpro.ai will use the funds to boost sales and marketing efforts and strengthen product capabilities.

Gaurav Tripathi, founder and chief executive, said the company is helping startup founders across segments to launch video communication as part of service delivery workflows.

Goseeko

Edtech startup Goseeko Technologies Pvt Ltd said it has raised funding from global entity Digital Futurists Angels Network.

The funding will help Goseeko offer curated and affordable higher education study material to more students, said founder Chandrabhanu Pattajoshi without disclosing the investment amount.

Mumbai-based Goseeko seeks to make higher education accessible and convenient for students in smaller cities and towns. It has presence in 68 universities across 19 states, and caters to over 100,000 paid users and more than 300,000 registered students.

TABP Snacks

TABP Snacks & Beverages, focused on the bottom of the pyramid, said it has raised Rs 6 crore ($809,500) in its pre-Series A funding round.

The funds were raised from Chand family office Yukti, Valuable Structuring & Advisory Services LLP and angel investors, said TABP in a statement.

The company will use the funds to expand, boost sales efforts and develop new products.

Tamil Nadu-based TABP was founded in 2018 by Prabhu Gandhikumar and Brindha Vijayakumar. Its brands include Gullp, Plunge and Tanvi.