Wootz.work, Boxs raise early-stage funding

Business-to-business engineering equipment marketplace Wootz.work and manufacturing platform Boxs have raised early-stage funding, the companies said on Tuesday.

B2B engineering equipment marketplace Wootz.work has secured $3.5 million (Rs 29 crore) in a seed funding round co-led by Matrix Partners India and Nexus Venture Partners.

The round also saw participation from AdvantEdge and Mars Shot Ventures (Razorpay Founders' Fund) along with 30 angel investors like Ramakant Sharma (Livspace), Sanjiv Rangrass (ex-ITC) and Vikrampati Singhania (JK Group), among others.

The funds will be used for developing team, build technology and strengthen their presence in the US and UK.

Founded in 2023 by Karan Anand and Himanshu Uniyal, Wootz.work provides a platform for cross-border procurement of light engineering products and solutions for global factories, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and system integrators during expansion and automation stages.

“At Wootz.work, we speed up the entire procurement journey, from pre-sales to logistics, aiming to match local market delivery speeds,” said Uniyal.

Boxs, a B2B manufacturing platform for interior designers and architects, has secured $1.6 million (around Rs 12.8 crore) in a seed funding round led by Surge, Peak XV’s rapid scale-up program, with participation from Titan Capital and the founders of unicorn Zetwerk.

The fresh proceeds will be deployed to strengthen the startup’s product offering and expand its manufacturing capabilities.

Founded by Satheesh Ramdass and Vikram Venkatesan, Boxes provides a platform for interior designers to create bespoke designs and ship them as ready-to-install products. It also provides a software tool to help the designers create client quotations with ease while having visibility into costs and margins.

“With the new funds, we will be doubling down on building out our tech and manufacturing capabilities to provide our customers a hassle-free experience, better profit margins and shorter timelines,” said Venkatesan.

