Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Wootz.work, Boxs raise early-stage funding

Wootz.work, Boxs raise early-stage funding

By K Amoghavarsha

  • 22 Aug 2023
Wootz.work, Boxs raise early-stage funding
Satheesh Ramdass and Vikram Venkatesan, co-founders of Boxs

Business-to-business engineering equipment marketplace Wootz.work and manufacturing platform Boxs have raised early-stage funding, the companies said on Tuesday.

B2B engineering equipment marketplace Wootz.work has secured $3.5 million (Rs 29 crore) in a seed funding round co-led by Matrix Partners India and Nexus Venture Partners

Advertisement

The round also saw participation from AdvantEdge and Mars Shot Ventures (Razorpay Founders' Fund) along with 30 angel investors like Ramakant Sharma (Livspace), Sanjiv Rangrass (ex-ITC) and Vikrampati Singhania (JK Group), among others.

The funds will be used for developing team, build technology and strengthen their presence in the US and UK.

Founded in 2023 by Karan Anand and Himanshu Uniyal, Wootz.work provides a platform for cross-border procurement of light engineering products and solutions for global factories, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and system integrators during expansion and automation stages.

Advertisement

“At Wootz.work, we speed up the entire procurement journey, from pre-sales to logistics, aiming to match local market delivery speeds,” said Uniyal.

Boxs, a B2B manufacturing platform for interior designers and architects, has secured $1.6 million (around Rs 12.8 crore) in a seed funding round led by Surge, Peak XV’s rapid scale-up program, with participation from Titan Capital and the founders of unicorn Zetwerk.  

Advertisement

The fresh proceeds will be deployed to strengthen the startup’s product offering and expand its manufacturing capabilities.

Founded by Satheesh Ramdass and Vikram Venkatesan, Boxes provides a platform for interior designers to create bespoke designs and ship them as ready-to-install products.  It also provides a software tool to help the designers create client quotations with ease while having visibility into costs and margins.

“With the new funds, we will be doubling down on building out our tech and manufacturing capabilities to provide our customers a hassle-free experience, better profit margins and shorter timelines,” said  Venkatesan.

Advertisement
Wootz.workMatrix Partners IndiaNexus Venture PartnersPeak XVBoxsTitan Capital

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Ascent Capital harvests money from nearly decade-old PE investment

Finance

Ascent Capital harvests money from nearly decade-old PE investment

Premium
Tata Opportunities takes steep haircut from decade-old bet

Finance

Tata Opportunities takes steep haircut from decade-old bet

Wootz.work, Boxs raise early-stage funding

TMT

Wootz.work, Boxs raise early-stage funding

Premium
Grapevine: Global investors eye Mahindra InvIT; Bodhi Tree ups Viacom18 stake

General

Grapevine: Global investors eye Mahindra InvIT; Bodhi Tree ups Viacom18 stake

Swiggy, Byju's backer Prosus splits food, edtech investment teams

People

Swiggy, Byju's backer Prosus splits food, edtech investment teams

Goldman Sachs weighs selling part of wealth business in broad strategy revamp

Finance

Goldman Sachs weighs selling part of wealth business in broad strategy revamp

Advertisement