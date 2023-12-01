Why SWFs and pension funds with $4.3 trillion in assets are bullish on India

Premium Credit: Thinkstock

Sovereign wealth funds and public pension funds view India as the most attractive investment destination among key emerging markets, as regulatory challenges and geopolitical constraints weigh on China’s popularity, a survey shows. The survey by the London-based Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum (OMFIF) of 22 funds that manage a total of $4.3 ......