Why SAT pulled up SEBI, NSE over Varun Beverages' non-disclosure
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Why SAT pulled up SEBI, NSE over Varun Beverages' non-disclosure

Why SAT pulled up SEBI, NSE over Varun Beverages' non-disclosure

By Asha Menon

  • 14 Jan 2026
Premium
Why SAT pulled up SEBI, NSE over Varun Beverages' non-disclosure
SEBI headquarters in Mumbai | Credit: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has termed the stand taken by market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Varun Beverages Ltd’s (VBL) non-disclosure of a material event as "wholly untenable". During hearings leading up to its final order on January 9, the ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Grapevine: Hornbill Capital, Dragon Funds, KreditBee in talks; Unacademy pivots to new model

General

Grapevine: Hornbill Capital, Dragon Funds, KreditBee in talks; Unacademy pivots to new model

Swiggy, Zepto rebrand ‘10-minute' service; Eternal says no change in Blinkit's biz model

General

Swiggy, Zepto rebrand ‘10-minute' service; Eternal says no change in Blinkit's biz model

Canada, UAE talks on free trade deal to start next month: Canadian trade minister

General

Canada, UAE talks on free trade deal to start next month: Canadian trade minister

India's smartphone security proposal faces backlash over privacy concerns

General

India's smartphone security proposal faces backlash over privacy concerns

Premium
Grapevine: Kotak, Federal Bank, Lightspeed, JPMorgan, Acko in news

General

Grapevine: Kotak, Federal Bank, Lightspeed, JPMorgan, Acko in news

India faces another tariff threat, as Trump guns for Iran's trade partners

General

India faces another tariff threat, as Trump guns for Iran's trade partners

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW