facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Why IIFL Fintech Fund slowed dealmaking, trimmed maiden vehicle’s size

Why IIFL Fintech Fund slowed dealmaking, trimmed maiden vehicle’s size

By Aman Rawat

  • 26 Apr 2023
Premium
Why IIFL Fintech Fund slowed dealmaking, trimmed maiden vehicle’s size
Mehekka Oberoi, Fund Manager, IIFL Fintech Fund

IIFL Fintech Fund has slowed capital deployment from its maiden vehicle after finishing fundraising last year as dealmaking in the startup ecosystem moderates and as it awaits a further correction in valuations, a top executive told VCCircle.   The fund, which primarily invests in early-stage fintech startups, marked the final close in ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.

Articles

Premium
Elevation Capital charts course for $600 mn India exit

Finance

Elevation Capital charts course for $600 mn India exit

Brookfield Renewable to invest $1 bn in Avaada Group

Infrastructure

Brookfield Renewable to invest $1 bn in Avaada Group

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas promotes 17 lawyers to partnership

People

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas promotes 17 lawyers to partnership

Stashfin ropes in former Amex, RBL exec as new chief risk officer

Finance

Stashfin ropes in former Amex, RBL exec as new chief risk officer

Premium
Where is the SaaS sector headed on M&A street in 2023?

TMT

Where is the SaaS sector headed on M&A street in 2023?

Grapevine: Pension funds eye Mahindra Susten InvIT; PhonePe may waive Zestmoney debt

General

Grapevine: Pension funds eye Mahindra Susten InvIT; PhonePe may waive Zestmoney debt