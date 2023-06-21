Why financial services sector is back on ChrysCapital's radar

Premium
Investing in HDFC Credila Financial Services Ltd is part of ChrysCapital’s strategy to acquire more assets in the financial services segment from its ninth fund, partner and chief investment officer Sanjay Kukreja said in an interview on Tuesday. Investors Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA) EQT group and ChrysCapital on Monday agreed ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.