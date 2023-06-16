Why a recent SEBI move has left alternative investment funds worried

Premium SEBI's new logo on the facade of its headquarters in Mumbai, April 19, 2023. | Credit: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas

Alternative investment funds (AIFs) fear their ability to raise funds may be hurt by a recent regulatory move to curb so-called priority distribution models and have called for better transparency checks instead. In November 2022, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) asked AIFs with priority distribution models not to ......