VCCircle
  1. Home
  2. TMT
TMT
By
Why Naukri parent Info Edge took a haircut to exit ed-tech venture Meritnation
Photo Credit: VCCircle

Naukri parent Info Edge (India) Ltd bought a stake in Zomato in 2010 which went on to become a unicorn. The listed firm also purchased...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
UPCOMING EVENTS