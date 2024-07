In Charts: Check out the most active investors in the Middle East in H1 2024

Premium Credit: Pexels

Antler, a Singapore-based early-stage venture capital firm, which manages assets worth $900 million across its pre-seed and global continuity fund (Antler Elevate), emerged as one of the most active VC investors (on deal volume basis) in first half of 2024 across the Middle East within a year of its expansion ......