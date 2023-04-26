Where is the SaaS sector headed on M&A street in 2023?

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Consolidation in the software-as-a-service (SaaS) sector is likely to moderate in the near-term, industry experts believe, as overall deal volume across the Indian startup ecosystem continues to remain lacklustre amid a prevailing funding winter. “This year is going to be a little of a stop and start, maybe because of a macro-overhang,” said Karan Mohla, general partner (GP) at venture capital ......