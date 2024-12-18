What's the upside for Evolvence, Steadview as Unimech floats IPO?

Premium
Alternative investment firms Evolvence India and Steadview Capital as well as a private equity fund managed by ValueQuest are sitting on a neat upside within six months of investing in Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd as the company floats its initial public offering. Bengaluru-based Unimech, which makes complex components for the ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.