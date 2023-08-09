What’s Up Wellness, two others raise early-stage funding

Vaibhav Makhija and Sayantani Mandal, co-founders, What's Up Wellness

Direct-to-consumer wellness brand What’s Up Wellness, fitness platform All Is Well and ayurveda-based brand Dr Mantra have raised early-stage funding, the companies said on Wednesday.

What’s Up Wellness

Digital wellness brand What’s Up Wellness has raised $1.7 million (Rs 14.40 crore) in a seed funding round led by Unilever Ventures, the venture capital arm of FMCG major Unilever.

The round also saw participation from What’s Up Wellness’ existing angel investors.

The Gurugram-based startup will use the funding for product development, hiring talent and growth.

This investment also marks Unilever Ventures’ first bet on a health & wellness company.

In 2022, the company raised an undisclosed amount from a clutch of investors including Puneet Sehgal (Hopscotch); Sahil Kukreja ( The Butternut Co.); Ritika Jaisinghani ( Elaa); Maharshi Ganatra, MGA), Ritesh Ritolia (Boston Consulting Group), Soumya Kant (Clovia); Deep Bajaj and Mohit Bajaj (Sirona Hygiene).

Founded in 2021 by Sayantani Mandal and Vaibhav Makhija, What’s Up Wellness offers various types of gummy supplements. It claims to have served more than 2.5 lakh users while selling 4 lakh packs of gummies across India.

Artificial intelligence (AI)-based fitness platform All Is Well has secured $250,000 (Rs 2.07 crore) in a funding round from a host of investors including Bharat Founders Fund and angel investors like Shantanu Deshpande ( Bombay Shaving Company), Abhishek Banerjee (Bollywood Actor), Pradeep Parameswaran (Uber Mobility), Vijay Aggarwal (Ex-BharatPe & Blinkit), Aarti Gill ( Oziva) and Sumit Jain (Graphy) among others.

The fresh proceeds will be deployed to add new sports and to integrate wearable technology into its existing AI-based digital product. It will also file international patents for some of its IPs in the coming months.

Founded in 2022 by Vaibhav Tandon and Aparna Popat, All Is Well is a platform that offers AI-driven insights and access to personalised physical, nutrition and mental training techniques that have been used by noted athletes.

“Access to these sport-specific and personalized training techniques was once exclusive to the elite sportspersons. Through our team we are scaling this expertise to a larger user base including the recreational sports community," said Tandon, co-founder and chief executive officer, All Is Well.



Dr Mantra

Ayurveda-focused wellness brand Dr Mantra has raised a bridge round of $200,000 (Rs 1.65 crore) led by 100X.VC, with participation from angel investors Deep Bajaj and Mohit Bajaj (Sirona).

The brand will use the capital for business growth and expansion.

Founded in 2021 by Takki Zain and Shivansh Jain, Dr Mantra is an ayurveda-based brand that develops products and solutions to tackle various health concerns, particularly kidney Stones.

The brand claims to have tripled its revenues while maintaining positive unit economics at Rs 60 lakh monthly recurring revenue (MRR) last month.

Dr Mantra previously raised 1.25 crore from 100X.VC.

