WestBridge signs off with around $300 mn in portfolio exit

Pro WestBridge managing partners Sumir Chadha (left) and Sandeep Singhal | Credit: WestBridge Capital

Private equity firm WestBridge Capital, which bets on unlisted companies and also makes private investments in public equities (PIPE), has likely made the second full exit of the year, taking its total harvest from partial and final exit moves in portfolio companies to around $700 million (nearly Rs 5,900 crore) since January. WestBridge, ......