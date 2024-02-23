facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Healthcare
  • Wellthy Therapeutics in pocket, Pulsar Cap-backed TruDoc now has bigger plans for India

Wellthy Therapeutics in pocket, Pulsar Cap-backed TruDoc now has bigger plans for India

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 23 Feb 2024
Premium
Wellthy Therapeutics in pocket, Pulsar Cap-backed TruDoc now has bigger plans for India
Vish Narain, executive chairman, TruDoc and managing partner, Pulsar Capital

Investment fund Pulsar Capital-backed telehealth and virtual care provider TruDoc, which entered India by snapping Mumbai-based chronic disease management platform Wellthy Therapeutics this year, plans to further expand its presence in the country, VCCircle has learnt.   Building up on its own platform, as well as that of Wellthy Therapeutics, Dubai-based TruDoc ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Wellthy Therapeutics in pocket, Pulsar Cap-backed TruDoc now has bigger plans for India

Healthcare

Wellthy Therapeutics in pocket, Pulsar Cap-backed TruDoc now has bigger plans for India

Redcliffe Labs-owned Medicentre acquires diagnostic lab in Rajasthan

Healthcare

Redcliffe Labs-owned Medicentre acquires diagnostic lab in Rajasthan

Premium
Lighthouse PE scores another high-return exit

Healthcare

Lighthouse PE scores another high-return exit

Premium
TA Associates scores a dud from India portfolio exit

Healthcare

TA Associates scores a dud from India portfolio exit

Premium
BanyanTree sets stage for over 10x exit from legacy PE portfolio

Healthcare

BanyanTree sets stage for over 10x exit from legacy PE portfolio

Premium
South Africa's Bopa Moruo partners with RMB Ventures for healthcare acquisition

Healthcare

South Africa's Bopa Moruo partners with RMB Ventures for healthcare acquisition

Advertisement