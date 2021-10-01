Stay Home. Read Quality News
Loading...
  1. Home
  2. Finance
Finance
By
Weekly Deals Wrap: Big fundraises by Meesho, Ola Electric, Vedantu offset subdued M&A activity
Photo Credit: 123RF.com

Overall deal value during the week declined as mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity was subdued unlike the preceding week...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
Loading...
UPCOMING EVENTS
Loading...