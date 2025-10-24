Warehouse-tech startup Hyphen in talks to raise fresh capital
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

Warehouse-tech startup Hyphen in talks to raise fresh capital

By Aman Rawat

  • 24 Oct 2025
Premium
Warehouse-tech startup Hyphen in talks to raise fresh capital
Credit: Pexels

Delhi NCR-headquartered warehouse-tech startup Hyphen SCS is currently in talks to raise fresh capital in its Series A funding round, VCCircle has learnt.  The proposed round is expected to bring on board a mix of strategic and venture investors with global logistics and technology backgrounds.  The company is planning to raise around ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Two InvITs plan debut bond sale totalling $297 mn in coming weeks, bankers say

Infrastructure

Two InvITs plan debut bond sale totalling $297 mn in coming weeks, bankers say

Pro
Havells' family office signing out from portfolio firm with swift, strong returns

Infrastructure

Havells' family office signing out from portfolio firm with swift, strong returns

Premium
African PE firm Metier likely to acquire significant minority stake in logistics firm

Infrastructure

African PE firm Metier likely to acquire significant minority stake in logistics firm

NIIF's India-Japan Fund invests in EKA Mobility

Infrastructure

NIIF's India-Japan Fund invests in EKA Mobility

Pro
How did Lightrock fare in latest India liquidity move?

Infrastructure

How did Lightrock fare in latest India liquidity move?

SEBI passes interim order against power regulator CERC's officials over insider trading

Infrastructure

SEBI passes interim order against power regulator CERC's officials over insider trading

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW