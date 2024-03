Warburg Pincus wraps up $850 mn India exit

Pro Narendra Ostawal, Warburg's India PE head | Credit: Warburg Pincus

Private equity firm Warburg Pincus, which logged over half-a-dozen liquidity moves last year in India, has hit the sell button on a legacy portfolio company. The US-based firm’s India exits last year included a few highly profitable ones, putting it in the haloed list of top private equity investors harvesting money ......