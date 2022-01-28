Stay Home. Read Quality News
Loading...
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Markets
Markets
By
Warburg, Fireside, Qualcomm set to make windfall gains from IPO-bound boAt
Photo Credit: VCCircle

IPO-bound consumer electronics products maker Imagine Marketing, which owns the brand boAt, is set to provide triple-digit annualized...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
Loading...
ADVERTISEMENT
UPCOMING EVENTS
Loading...
ADVERTISEMENT